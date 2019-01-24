2019 is going to be a big year for Lance Bass and Michael Turchin! The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are trying for twins via surrogate.

“We’re already on donor No. 7 right now, so I think we broke a record with how many donors we’ve gone through,” Bass, 39, exclusively revealed to Us at the 24th annual LA Art Show Opening Night Gala to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “But it’s looking like this next one is actually going to work.”

The former ’NSync member and his actor husband, 32, have had names picked out for years, but this will be their first experience with fatherhood. So has the Out of Sync author gone to his former bandmate Justin Timberlake for parenting tips?

While Bass said he hasn’t asked for advice yet, that may change when he and Turchin go from surrogacy to full-on fatherhood. “Once we have them, I’m sure all the guys [from ‘NSync] with their babies will come out and give us as much hints as they can to be a better dad,” he told Us.

And as for Timberlake’s parenting style, “He’s just a loving dad. A lot of the dads get a lot of flak for not showing up in kids’ lives, always being gone, always being the one that works too much, and with Justin’s schedule the way it is, he’s still an incredible father,” Bass raved. “He’s a present father. And that’s hard to do.”

The former pop star and his husband are hoping to welcome a baby boy and girl this year, since Turchin is a fraternal twin himself. But since their current donor is the seventh one they’ve tried, Bass admitted, “We’re being cautious.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

