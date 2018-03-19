Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are ready to become parents! The N’Sync alum revealed their plans to expand their family in 2018.

“We’re starting our family this year too, so it’s nice to know we have this much support,” Bass told Us Weekly at the Family Equality Council’s 2018 Los Angele Impact Awards on Saturday, March 17. “I don’t think anyone is really prepared to have kids. I think you just have to go with the flow. … We have tons of friends who have gone through the process. We’re interviewing everyone.”

Bass, 38, and Turchin, 31, tied the knot in December 2014 after three years of dating. Us revealed the pair were engaged in 2013.

The couple, who walked the red carpet together on Saturday at the Globe Theatre at Universal Studios, revealed they love to do date nights at the park.

“Oh my God, we actually come to Universal a lot. We have a pass. We do like holidays here. This is kind of our escape,” Bass explained. “I love ‘The Mummy.’ Oh no, ‘Transformers’ is good too. I kind of just like doing the backstage tour, which is really inspiring if you’re in the business. I love looking at all that kind of stuff, it gets you inspired … We love any kind of thrill.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum is also working on this career in 2018, and opened up to Us about his potential new talk show.

“Pilot season, so I’m in development right now. I’ve got a talk show hopefully coming out this year at some point. That’s all we’re kind of focused on right now,” he explained. “Can’t really get into it yet because it’s just a pilot.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!