Lisa Ann Walter is not happy with Megan Fox — or her Halloween costume.

“What a rebel,” Walter, 60, shared via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, October 29. “Keep posturing for stupid s–t, pretty lady.”

Walter continued, “Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day — unpaid — to get basic contract earners a fair deal.”

Walter — who is known for her role as Chessy in The Parent Trap and Melissa Schemmenti on ABC’s Abbott Elementary — was reacting to Fox’s costume with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The couple wore outfits inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill film franchise while attending the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday, October 27.

Fox, 37, tagged the official SAG-AFTRA Instagram account while showing off her outfit via social media. She dressed as the assassin Gogo Yubari, played by Chiaki Kuriyama, while Kelly, 33, went as Uma Thurman’s character, the Bride.

Prior to Halloween weekend, SAG-AFTRA released guidelines regarding how striking actors can dress up for the holiday without crossing the picket lines.

“This Halloween, we wanted to make sure our members don’t inadvertently break strike rules, and have put together some quick tips on the dos and don’ts for costumes,” the notice shared via the official SAG-AFTRA strike website on October 18 read. “Check them out and have a spooktacular Halloween!”

One tip noted that actors can “dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.” However, they should not “post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media” — which appears to be the rule that Fox broke.

In her social media post on Sunday, Walter explained that “no one cares about kids’ costumes,” noting that the SAG-AFTRA’s concern is with “high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan.” (Ryan Reynolds previously poked fun at the guidelines and how it would impact his and Blake Lively’s kids’ costumes, joking that he’d be “screaming ‘scab’ at my 8 year old all night” while trick or treating.)

Actress Paige McGarvin also spoke out in the comments section of Fox’s social media post.

“You look amazing but i wish you didn’t post this,” she wrote. “I totally understand if you disagree with sag and want to voice that privately / to your inner circle, but using your massive platform to undermine the union and sow seeds of division in an incredibly public way does nothing but hurt our leverage with the amptp.”

The members of SAG-AFTRA have been striking against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) since July — two months after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike started in May — with their biggest points of contention being additional compensation for actors due to the success of streaming services and the use of AI in Hollywood.

While the WGA strike came to an end last month, SAG-AFTRA members are still working to negotiate with AMPTP and four major studio CEOs: Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley and Disney’s Bob Iger.

After meeting with the CEOs on October 11, SAG-AFTRA released a statement noting that proposals had been “rejected” and further talks have been put on hold.

“It really came as a shock to me because what does that exactly mean and why would you walk away from the table?” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said during an October 13 appearance on the Today show about ending the strike. “It’s not like we’re asking for anything that’s so outrageous.”