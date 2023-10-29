Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are proving that Halloween is better with a partner!

Justin, 29, and Hailey, 26, stepped out at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s spooky season gathering on Saturday, October 28, in coordinating Flintstones apparel. Hailey for her part, rocked a vinyl dress that is reminiscent of Pebbles’ frock and a crimson wig. Justin opted to go as Bamm-Bamm in a furry loincloth and a matching baseball cap.

Fox, 37, and Kelly, 33, had multiple matching costumes throughout Halloweekend. They first hit up the Casamigos party on Friday, October 27, dressed as Kill Bill characters. Fox wore a costume inspired by Gogo Yubari while the rapper paid homage to The Bride.

The next night, Fox and Kelly turned up to Morgan and Braun’s bash as Death Note characters. Kelly went as Ryuk while his fiancée went as Light Yagami.

Keep scrolling to see how Hollywood A-listers coordinated with their better halves on Halloween: