Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and More Are Couples Costume Goals

By
Best 2023 Couple's Halloween Costumes
11
Getty Images (3)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are proving that Halloween is better with a partner!

Justin, 29, and Hailey, 26, stepped out at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s spooky season gathering on Saturday, October 28, in coordinating Flintstones apparel. Hailey for her part, rocked a vinyl dress that is reminiscent of Pebbles’ frock and a crimson wig. Justin opted to go as Bamm-Bamm in a furry loincloth and a matching baseball cap.

Fox, 37, and Kelly, 33, had multiple matching costumes throughout Halloweekend. They first hit up the Casamigos party on Friday, October 27, dressed as Kill Bill characters. Fox wore a costume inspired by Gogo Yubari while the rapper paid homage to The Bride.

The next night, Fox and Kelly turned up to Morgan and Braun’s bash as Death Note characters. Kelly went as Ryuk while his fiancée went as Light Yagami.

Keep scrolling to see how Hollywood A-listers coordinated with their better halves on Halloween:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Austin Butler Bio - 121 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023

Austin Butler

Bryan Abasolo

Camila Mendes
1282068084cindy 206

Cindy Crawford
Hailey Baldwin, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Hailey Bieber
1276548139jena 206

Jenna Dewan
Justin Bieber Bio Pic

Justin Bieber
Kaia Gerber Fenty Bio

Kaia Gerber
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Attend Oscars with Ryan Seacrest 2023 Oscars

Kelly Ripa
Every Celebrity Who Weighed In on Pete Davidson's Star-Studded Dating History

Machine Gun Kelly
Only Murders in the Building Celebrity Cameos

Mark Consuelos
MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021

Megan Fox

Miles Teller
bio pics Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev
1279644977paul 206

Paul Wesley
Rachel-Lindsay-headshot

Rachel Lindsay

Rande Gerber
1350331585sarah hyland 206

Sarah Hyland
Shaun White Bio

Shaun White
Wells Adams

Wells Adams

More Stories