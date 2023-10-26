Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have pumped the brakes on planning their nuptials after their recent ups and downs, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“MGK and Megan were [both] in wedding planning mode when they first got together, but things have stalled,” the insider says, noting that Kelly, 33, and Fox, 37, are “both very hot tempered” so they’ve chosen to alleviate any triggers by pressing pause on the event.

The duo are instead “focusing on their relationship and feeling solid before planning another wedding,” the source adds, explaining that the first try “was such a huge undertaking and took its strain” on the relationship.

Related: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green. Two months later, the costars were […]

While the insider tells Us that the “Bloody Valentine” singer (real name Colson Baker) and Fox “are still very much together,” the twosome aren’t “excited to jump back into” planning mode. Therefore, “no wedding date has been chosen and they aren’t actively looking at venues anymore,” the source says.

Fox and Kelly were first linked in May 2020 after getting close on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Later that month, Brian Austin Green confirmed that he and Fox had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The Transformers actress filed for divorce from Green, 50, in November 2020, which was finalized two years later. The exes share sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. (Kelly, meanwhile, shares daughter Casie, 14, with ex Emma Cannon.)

Related: Everything Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have Said About Their Connection A mystical feeling! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not stopped talking about their once-in-a-lifetime connection since they started dating in May 2020. The pair met in March of that year on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and though it took a couple months for their relationship to turn romantic, they both […]

While Green moved on with Sharna Burgess — with whom he shares son Zane, 16 months — Fox and Kelly’s relationship grew. Fox and Kelly confirmed in January 2022 that they were engaged after walking “through hell together” during their relationship.

“He asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … And then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22,” Fox wrote about the proposal via Instagram.

One year later, Fox and Kelly sparked split rumors after the actress shared a cryptic message via social media. “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,“ Fox captioned a February Instagram post, quoting Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” lyrics.

Rumors that the couple were on the rocks began earlier that month when Fox and Kelly arrived in Arizona prior to Super Bowl LVII. A source exclusively told Us at the time that the pair “had a big fight” that resulted in Fox skipping Kelly’s performance at the Sports Illustrated party.

Related: Inside Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Wildest Dates “Twin flames” equals double trouble! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s unique bond is part of what makes them such a ship-worthy couple — but it’s also what makes them a wild one, too. Ever since the two first met in 2019 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, they have been inseparable — […]

Days later, Fox denied that Kelly had cheated on her after rumors surfaced that he had an affair with guitarist Sophie Lloyd. In the months that followed, Fox and Kelly got back on track and were spotted on a romantic vacation to Hawaii in April.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“[MGK] knew it was going to take a lot of growth and healing to make things really work with Megan,” an insider exclusively told Us in April. “But he knows she’s worth everything and more, so he would go to the ends of the earth to repair their relationship no matter what it took.”

Part of the pair’s workload has been speaking to a professional about their dynamic. “They’re on the right track again,” a source exclusively shared with Us in July. “They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again.”