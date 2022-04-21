Inside Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's 'Very Dangerous' Dates

“Twin flames” equals double trouble! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s unique bond is part of what makes them such a ship-worthy couple — but it’s also what makes them a wild one, too.

Ever since the two first met in 2019 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, they have been inseparable — showing off their PDA in MGK’s music videos, on social media and on the red carpet — and gushing about each other at every turn.

The “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist popped the question to the Jennifer’s Body star in January 2022.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox captioned the proposal photos on Instagram. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

The Transformers star summed up the couple’s “solar flare of a romance” via Instagram in October 2021, noting their relationship includes “feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood, general mayhem, therapy, tantric night terrors, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic smoothies — and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary.”

The rocker has also spoken out about their “intense” relationship, revealing to Ellen DeGeneres in May 2021 that Fox gave him a vial of her blood when he was “freaking out” that the two would be apart from each other while he was away filming a movie.

“Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever,” the rapper told the talk show host. “She gave me her DNA.”

MGK also discussed how the two were once in a “dangerous place” in their romance when he was writing “5150,” the first song he penned for his 2022 album, Mainstream Sellout. (The song title is the California police code for an involuntary psychiatric hold.)

As Kelly and Fox worked through the nuances of their relationship, they looked “for healing in ways of, like, the plant medicine, ayahuasca,” the Dirt actor told Howard Stern in March 2022.

The pair’s ayahuasca journey is far from the only extreme outing the pair have had. Scroll down to see MGK and Fox’s wildest dates: