Could a reconciliation be on the horizon? Despite Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox taking a “break” from their engagement, the pair enjoyed a romantic getaway together.

The Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and the “Bloody Valentine” crooner, 32, were spotted holding hands during a Hawaiian vacation on Thursday, April 6, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Fox sported a black two-piece swimsuit while she walked alongside her fiancé on the beach outside the Four Seasons Hualalai. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, opted for a teal, printed shirt and matching swim trunks.

The pair’s beach outing comes less than one month after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that they had paused their wedding plans.

“Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” the insider told Us last month of the couple, who got engaged in January 2022. “They are very hot and cold. They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues.”

The source added at the time: “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

Fox, who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and the “Emo Girl” musician first connected on the 2020 set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Less than two years later, Kelly popped the question as the pair frequently gushed about their “soulmate” connection.

Fox and the Good Mourning star, who coparents 13-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon, sparked split speculation earlier this year after getting into a “big fight” during a pre-Super Bowl party in Glendale, Arizona. Us confirmed in February that the Transformers actress quickly booked a flight home instead of attending the Sports Illustrated bash with her man.

Several hours later, Fox continued to fuel breakup rumors when she posted lyrics to Beyoncé’s infidelity-inspired “Pray You Catch Me” via her Instagram and deleted all of the couple’s joint snaps from her page. While eagle-eyed social media users quickly accused Kelly of cheating on his fiancée, Fox slammed the reports.

“There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind,” the actress wrote in a February 19 statement, denying reports that she had received DMs about the rapper’s alleged infidelity. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

She continued at the time: “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT [an Artificial Intelligence bot], you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now. 🙏💜.”

The Holiday in the Sun actress also posted a glowing social media tribute to Kelly’s tour guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, who was accused of having an affair with the rockstar. (Lloyd, 26, also denied the allegations.)

“Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood,” the Tennessee native wrote via Instagram comment later in February. “Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here, unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can.”

Kelly, for his part, has not publicly addressed the alleged cheating scandal.