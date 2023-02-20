Sending a message. Megan Fox shared a few words of wisdom with guitarist Sophie Lloyd amid rumors about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers actress, 36, dropped an encouraging comment on an Instagram post uploaded by Lloyd over the weekend after returning to social media amid the drama. “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it—I will never understand,” she wrote. “Why are people so….so dumb.”

Fox continued: “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. ❤️middle finger up.”

Lloyd thanked the Jennifer’s Body star for her advice, responding: “The internet is so wild! Sending so much love.”

Earlier this month, rumors swirled that Fox and Kelly, 32, were on the rocks after she shared lyrics from Beyoncé‘s “Pray You Catch Me,” which alludes to infidelity. The Tennessee native subsequently appeared to wipe her presence from social media before returning to Instagram on Sunday, February 19, to address the alleged cheating scandal.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote in a statement, which is currently the only post on her profile. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

She added: “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT [an Artificial Intelligence bot], you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now. 🙏💜.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress and the “Bloody Valentine” artist got engaged in January 2022, less than two years after she split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green. According to a source, Fox and the musician got into “a big fight” shortly before speculation about their status made headlines.

“She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly after Super Bowl LVII on February 12.

MGK performed at the Coors Light Birds Nest festival in Scottsdale, Arizona, two days before the big game. He and Fox later attended Cash App and Visa’s h.wood Homecoming Party, where they were spotted in the crowd. By the time Kelly took the stage at Sports Illustrated‘s The Party on February 11, his fiancée had already left Arizona.

“He put his all into the performance — he was climbing rafters, hyping up the crowd and no one could tell anything was wrong. After he left, he and his friends left to attend another event close by,” a second source told Us, noting that the “Emo Girl” artist “seemed distracted at the party, but not on stage.”

The couple, who sparked a romance on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, have frequently weathered “this type of drama” together, a third source revealed. “They have a very intense relationship, and they are both very passionate people. That combination can sometimes explode, and they love hard but also fight hard,” the insider told Us shortly before Fox broke her silence. “It is really a communication issue that they need to work through and that is why they are going to counseling.”

Lloyd accompanied Kelly on his recent Mainstream Sellout tour. As fans accused her of having an inappropriate relationship with the Bird Box actor, she publicly denied the “disrespectful” allegations. “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” read a statement from her management team on Wednesday, February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”