Setting the record straight. After Megan Fox dragged her into her drama with Machine Gun Kelly, Sophie Lloyd addressed speculation that she was the reason why the couple are on the outs.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the guitarist’s management team told Page Six about the “disrespectful” rumors in a statement on Wednesday, February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

Lloyd’s reaction comes after fans questioned her involvement in Kelly, 32, and Fox’s apparent rift. The couple sparked split speculation after the actress, 36, posted lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” before deleting her Instagram account.

“You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” the social media post read, which Fox uploaded on Sunday, February 12, after leaving their Super Bowl weekend early.

In response, a fan replied to the snap, writing, “He probably got with Sophie.” The Jennifer’s Body star, for her part, fired back in the comments section, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kelly and Fox got into a “big fight in Arizona” ahead of the sporting event. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” the insider explained.

The pair were first linked after they worked together on Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. After less than two years of dating, Kelly and Fox announced that they were engaged.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox, who shares sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, captioned an Instagram video of the proposal in January 2022. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

The Transformers star continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

Meanwhile, Lloyd’s friendship with the performer became a topic of conversation after she joined him on his Mainstream Sellout Tour in 2022.

“Touring with Machine Gun Kelly was amazing,” the YouTube star, who is dating Christopher Painter, told NME in November 2022. “It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get go. I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message.”