Working on it? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together amid speculation that the duo are calling it quits.

The actress, 36, and the musician, 32 — who got engaged in January 2022 — were seen walking out of an office building in California on Monday, February 13, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. According to the outlet, the twosome spent two and a half hours inside the building and talked on their way to the parking lot before leaving in separate cars.

One day before the sighting, the Jennifer’s Body star raised eyebrows by sharing lyrics via Instagram from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” — which seemingly addresses Jay-Z‘s infidelity in their marriage.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” the Transformers actress captioned the Sunday, February 12, post, sharing mirror selfies and a video of an envelope burning in a fire. Fox also seemingly removed all images of Kelly (real name Colson Baker) from her Instagram page before deactivating the account later that day.

Prior to her exit from the app, Fox responded to a social media user who suggested that the “Mainstream Sellout” musician had cheated with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

“He probably got with Sophie,” the fan commented on the New Girl alum‘s Sunday photo. She subsequently fired back, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Lloyd, 26, for her part, has been in a relationship with drummer Christopher Painter since 2018, according to Page Six.

Fox and Kelly spent Super Bowl weekend together before sparking split rumors. A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 13, that the Midnight in the Switchgrass costars “had a big fight” while in Arizona for appearances connected to the sporting event.

“[Fox] was supposed to go to [Kelly’s Saturday, February 13] performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” the insider shared.

The “God Save Me” singer performed at the Coors Light Birds Nest Festival in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday, February 10, and was seen with Fox later that evening at Cash App and Visa’s h.wood Homecoming Party. However, by the time Kelly performed at the Sports Illustrated party the following day, the Hope & Faith alum had left, according to the source.

A second insider told Us that the Dirt actor “seemed off” during the show while a third source noted that Kelly “seemed distracted at the party, but not on stage.”

The Texas native first connected with Fox on the set of the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and the pair confirmed their romance in 2020. The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 13, with ex Emma Cannon.