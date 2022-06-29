Living life on his own terms. Machine Gun Kelly has made headlines over the years for his antics including feuds with other rappers and injuring himself while partying.

“Bro, I don’t give a s—t,” Kelly said before smashing a champagne flute over his head in a video shared via his Instagram Story in June 2022. The clip was taken at the afterparty for his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After smashing glass on himself, the rapper continued singing with his face and all-pink outfit stained with blood.

When Kelly began dating Megan Fox in 2020, the pair’s proclivity for PDA further contributed to the rapper’s reputation for being intense.

“The second that I was in a room with him, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said of the “Bloody Valentine” singer in a June 2020 appearance on the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

The duo went on to raise eyebrows when the Jennifer’s Body star gifted Kelly a vial of her blood in February 2021 and again when they attended the UN/DN LAQR launch party that December with their pinky fingers chained together. When the lovebirds got engaged in January 2022, Fox revealed that they had drank each other’s blood after the proposal. The Transformers actress later clarified her comments in an April 2022 interview with Glamour.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” she revealed.

In addition to his highly publicized relationship, Kelly has also been candid about his experiences with drug abuse.

“Adderall was a huge thing for me for a long time. And I went from orally taking it to then snorting it, and then it became something where I was scared to ever go into a studio if I didn’t have something,” he told Dave Franco during a 2020 conversation for Interview. “I wouldn’t even step out unless there was a medicine man who was going to visit me and give me what I needed. And that’s where it becomes a problem.”

The Texas native hit a breaking point with his drug use in 2020 when paranoia led him to contemplate suicide. “I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark,” Kelly recalls in his Hulu documentary, Life in Pink. “Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.”

The “Emo Girl” musician revealed that he realized he needed to get sober after an incident where he called Fox with a shotgun in his mouth.

“Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art,” he told Interview magazine in November 2020.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Kelly’s most outrageous moments over the years: