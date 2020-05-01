Friendly neighborhood rivalry. Machine Gun Kelly hilariously exposed himself as the troublemaker in his neighborhood after Jeff Lewis called him out on his radio show.

“The beef is real on my block,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram alongside several clips of the 50-year-old Bravo personality’s “Jeff Lewis Live” show. According to the video, Lewis brought the Cleveland native up by name more than once on his live show to complain about his not-so-neighborly behavior.

“Now, I have no issue with this guy but there’s tension brewing,” the Flipping Out star began. “He said it’s actually going to turn into the movie Neighbors and that he’s Zac Efron, which means that I’m f–king Seth Rogen.”

The Big Time Adolescence actor (real name Colson Baker) gave a surprised look to the camera as his neighbor called him out again, this time for his “dirty 30” birthday party at the end of April.

“I’ve learned a lot about him,” Lewis teased. “At 5 p.m. — that to them is day drinking. He had a big cake in the shape of a guitar. They still park in front of the fire hydrant, they park in front of people’s driveways. It’s just, I think they’re so f–ked up that they just stop the car wherever it lands.”

Despite his public complaints, Lewis insisted in another clip that he doesn’t “hate” the musician and his friends. “My neighbors hate them,” the former Property Envy star said. “Because my neighbors have complained about them to me.”

After the feud escalated, the “Till I Die” rapper took matters into his own hands and sent a bottle of Dom Perignon to Lewis as a friendly truce. “I wish we would have had a chance to meet,” he said in a video. “If you ever need anything, just come knocking. … Cheers, neighbor.”

Shortly after MGK made amends with his neighbor, producer Randall Emmett chimed in on the neighborhood drama. “I’m glad I brought my friends together,” the 49-year-old movie mogul said, sharing a picture of the rapper’s generous gift on his Instagram Story.