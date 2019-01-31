Doing what’s best for their child. Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis announced on Thursday, January 31, that he and boyfriend Gage Edward split after more than eight years together. Now, the interior designer has one thing on his mind — their 2-year-old daughter, Monroe.

“Jeff is extremely concerned about how all of this will impact Monroe in the long term and is doing everything possible to keep the family together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the pair “never fought in front of Monroe.”

“She has been completely unaware of any tension between her parents,” the insider explains. “She is at such a young age to truly realize what is going on, which is also helpful. They are both fantastic parents [and are] completely devoted to their daughter.”

Monroe, who was born via surrogate in October 2018, is currently staying in Lewis’ Sherman Oaks, California, home as Edward “abruptly decided to move out on Wednesday night,” according to the source.

“Gage has access to their daughter, and can see her anytime he wants,” the insider says.

Lewis, 48, revealed on his Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live, earlier Thursday that the split “has been a long time coming,” but they were hesitant to actually go their separate ways because “neither one of us want to leave the baby.”

“We’ve been in separate rooms for a very long time … we’ve had a lot of discussions about it … it was kind of like a roommate situation,” he said on the radio show, adding, “Something happened around December where I was like, ‘S—t, this is getting real.’ … I didn’t fight for the relationship. I didn’t work at the relationship.”

As for the former couple’s future? Nothing is set in stone. The insider notes: “They could end up back together when cooler heads prevail.”

