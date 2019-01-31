It’s over. Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward have parted ways after more than eight years together.

The Flipping Out star, 48, announced news of their split during his Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live, on Thursday, January 31. “I have to tell you … and I don’t think this is actually bad news, but Gage actually moved out of the house last night,” the reality TV personality revealed.

“So, he went into a hotel,” Lewis explained. “This has been a long time coming. We’ve been in separate rooms for a very long time … we’ve had a lot of discussions about it … it was kind of like a roommate situation. And I think the reason we hadn’t ripped the Band-Aid off and actually separated was because, A, we have the baby, and neither one of us want to leave the baby. And then, also, financially, it wasn’t the best time.”

Lewis went on to detail the past few months of confusion leading up to Edward’s exit from their home. “We kind of thought we were breaking up,” he said. “And then something happened around December, where I was like, shit, this is getting real … I didn’t help the matter any, at all. I didn’t fight for the relationship, I didn’t work at the relationship.”

The interior designer then noted that around New Year’s he realized he didn’t really want to split, and began to fight really hard to keep their relationship going but “it was too late.” Lewis added that during their parting conversation he told Edward,“I’m not throwing you out and I’m not breaking up with you.”

The couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Monroe — whom they welcomed in October 2016 via surrogate — will be staying with Lewis for now.

The former pair was sued in June 2018 by the woman who carried their child. The surrogate claimed that she never gave her consent for Flipping Out to air footage of her giving birth, which was shown in August 2017.

