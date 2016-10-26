At 4:22pm today, I grew up. Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis. A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT

Doting dads! Flipping Out’s Jeff Lewis and his partner, Gage Edward, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, through a surrogate on Tuesday, October 25.

The Bravo star, 46, shared a photo of himself kissing his daughter’s forehead shortly after her birth. “At 4:22pm today, I grew up. Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis,” he captioned the adorable pic via Instagram.

The couple, who have been together for more than seven years, announced in May that they were expecting a child via a surrogate after multiple attempts at adoption fell through.

Of course, the house flipper already has a gorgeous nursery ready for his little one. Last week, Lewis posted a photo of the room, complete with a crib, stuffed animals and some statement artwork.

“All we need now is the baby. #40weeks #babycountdown #babywatch2016 #hurryupalready,” he captioned the October 16 pic.

Besides a chic bedroom, it looks like Lewis is already ready to spoil his little girl with some lavish gifts too. “I know she’s not here yet but …” he wrote on October 9 alongside a snap of himself checking out a pony.

