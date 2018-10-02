Jeff Lewis has his own thoughts on why his surrogate filed a lawsuit against him earlier this year. The Flipping Out star shared his feelings about the legal action during an interview with Wendy Williams on Tuesday, October 2.

“Yes, that was a real, like, blow, because it’s not like something we ever saw coming,” Lewis, 48, told Williams when she asked about the situation. He then cut himself off noting, “I have to be careful what I say because there’s attorneys and there’s insurance companies and all that.”

He added with a look of discontent: “It seems like a little bit of a money grab to me.”

The Bravo TV personality and his boyfriend Gage Edwards used Alexandra Trent to carry their now almost 2-year-old daughter, Monroe. The surrogate filed a lawsuit against the couple in June, following the televised birth of the little girl, claiming that producers filmed her giving birth without her permission.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, Trent alleged she was “horrified” when her “naked legs and blurred-out vagina” appeared onscreen during the August 2017 episode of the reality show that documented Monroe’s birth. She also claimed she agreed to carry the pair’s child because she was assured she “would not be a show subject.”

Lewis and Edwards spoke out following the news that Trent was suing them during an episode of the reality TV’s stars’ Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live.

“When something like this happens, you’re immediately told to keep quiet,” Lewis said. “And I think what’s unfortunate about that is when you’re quiet, then people automatically assume you’re guilty and I will say in this particular case, that is not true.”

Lewis continued, revealing his fears for their little girl. “What’s really difficult to wrap your head around is on one hand, I could not be more grateful to this woman, who helped me bring this baby into the world,” he explained. “I would go through this — and we are going through hell — hundred times over to have this kid in my life … What worries me now and what is upsetting is that our daughter, at any point in time, for the rest of her life, she has this horrible cloud … People can just Google and they know this entire story and in this complaint, there’s very personal information.”

Edwards also chimed in: “We have to eventually have that conversation with her … I don’t know what that does to her psyche later. I was just hoping that was something we as two parents would be able to handle on our own terms. And tell her what we want … Not a side that’s crafted by a litigator.”

