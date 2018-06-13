Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards may have to adjust their plans if they want to have more children. Alexandra Trent, the woman who carried the Flipping Out star and his partner’s daughter, Monroe, filed a lawsuit against Bravo and the couple on Wednesday, June 13, for filming her give birth — and Lewis appears to be upset by the news.

“I guess we won’t be using her again. 😢,” the 48-year-old reality TV personalty captioned a screenshot of the lawsuit news on Wednesday, June 13, via Instagram.

In the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Trent claimed she was “horrified” when she saw her “naked legs and blurred-out vagina” on the August 2017 episode of Flipping Out that documented Monroe’s birth.

“If I was a surrogate and I had known that there was going to be an audience, I probably would have waxed,” Lewis said in the episode. “I don’t think Gage had ever seen a vagina, let alone one that big.”

Trent also claimed in the docs that she agreed to be Lewis and Edwards’ surrogate because she was assured by the duo, Bravo and the production company for Flipping Out, Authentic Entertainment, that she “would not be a show subject.”

Bravo producer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen seemingly assumed that Lewis, who is known for his snarky humor, was being sarcastic with his response, commenting on his Instagram, “You’re a piece of work.”

Cohen was not the only member Bravo-related star to react to the suit.

“Crazy! Did she not see the cameras or the contract she signed,” Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge wrote in the comments. “people will do anything for money. #TrustNoOne.”

Former Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger added: “WTF? As if she didn’t know. I swear there are evil doers everywhere. No one is more fair than you! Xo.”

Back in October 2017, Lewis opened up about the couple’s desire to have more kids in the future.

“We have five frozen embryos,” the reality TV personality said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live at the time. ”The next baby will be Gage’s embryo, and his strongest embryo is a boy. So hopefully we’re gonna have a boy.”

