Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards Get Emotional Over Surrogate Lawsuit

Jeff Lewis and his partner, Gage Edwards, did not hold back while discussing the recent lawsuit filed by the surrogate who carried their daughter, Monroe.

“We probably won’t do the news today because we are the news,” Lewis began on his Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live, on Friday, June 15. “It seems a little bit like a money grab to me.”

“When something like this happens, you’re immediately told to keep quiet,” the 48-year-old reality TV personality continued. “And I think what’s unfortunate about that is when you’re quiet, then people automatically assume you’re guilty and I will say in this particular case, that is not true.”

In the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Alexandra Trent claimed she was “horrified” when she saw her “naked legs and blurred-out vagina” on the August 2017 episode of the Flipping Out that documented Monroe’s birth. She also claimed she was humiliated by the couple on the show. (Lewis joked on the episode that he “probably would have waxed” if he was a surrogate who knew “there was going to be an audience.” He revealed on Friday that he apologized to her after it aired.)

“What’s really difficult to wrap your head around is on one hand, I could not be more grateful to this woman, who helped me bring this baby into the world,” Lewis explained. “I would go through this — and we are going through hell — hundred times over to have this kid in my life … What worries me now and what is upsetting is that our daughter, at any point in time, for the rest of her life, she has this horrible cloud … People can just Google and they know this entire story and in this complaint, there’s very personal information.”

“We have to eventually have that conversation with her … I don’t know what that does to her psyche later,” Edward added. “I was just hoping that was something we as two parents would be able to handle on our own terms. And tell her what we want … Not a side that’s crafted by a litigator.”

During the discussion, Lewis admitted he felt like he was going to cry.

“It’s the biggest form of betrayal,” the Bravo star said. “It’s sad and it’s upsetting. I’m really trying to focus on the positive things. I’m trying to keep it together.”

One good thing to come out of the drama, according to Lewis, is it has made his relationship with his longtime love even stronger.

“I feel like our relationship this week has been amazing,” he gushed. “I knew you were a committed partner and a committed dad, I knew that we were solid. Even with all the steady bickering that we do, we are a good solid couple.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs on Sirius XM Radio Andy Fridays at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!