Jeff Lewis Got ‘Dumped’ After Talking About His Date on Air

Jeff Lewis’ latest romantic interest was apparently Flipping Out about Lewis talking about him on air. The Bravo star detailed his dates with the chiropractor on his SiriusXM radio show last week, but three days later, he said the man had already broken up with him.

“I’ve got some bad news for everybody. The chiropractor dumped me last night,” the 48-year-old told Jeff Lewis Live listeners on Friday, March 15. “I tried really hard to put that back together … but it just kept going on and on and on. And I apologized and I was accountable.”

According to Lewis, the chiropractor, who has not been named, didn’t appreciate him griping on air about the restaurant the chiropractor chose for one of their dates: “He kept saying, like, ‘I was upset, and I feel like the trust was broken, and I’m sad about this … You should have gone over these issues with me even before you talked about it on the radio.’”

But the Flipping Out star contended that he wanted to save his grievances for the show. “It almost feels like, if I’m talking about it before I talk about it on the radio, it feels like a dress rehearsal to me,” he said on Friday’s episode. “I just want to be here and be present and talk about what’s on my mind without rehearsing it.”

Lewis also said that before the breakup, the chiropractor told him he wouldn’t be inviting Lewis back to his apartment on their next date. “So he’s withholding sex — is that what’s happening?” Lewis said on his show.

The reality star then seemed to draw parallels between his date and his ex-boyfriend Gage Edward: “I went through that for 10 years and I don’t wanna do that anymore, where somebody gets mad at me and they don’t wanna hook up, so they go into the guest room. I don’t wanna do it.”

Lewis and Edward, who split in January after 10 years together, made headlines on Monday, March 19, when Us Weekly confirmed that their surrogate, Alexandra Trent, dropped a lawsuit she had filed against them — as well as Bravo and production company Authentic Entertainment — for filming the birth of their daughter, Monroe, now 2.

