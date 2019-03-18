Jeff Lewis’ surrogate has dropped the suit she had filed against him, his ex Gage Edward, production company Authentic Entertainment and cable channel Bravo. Us Weekly has confirmed that Alexandra Trent, the woman who carried Lewis and Edward’s daughter, filed a request for the suit to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning she won’t be able to refile a suit against them.

Trent filed the suit in June 2018, seeking damages for unlawful recording, invasion of privacy and fraud, claiming she was “horrified” that she had seen her “naked legs and blurred-out vagina” as Flipping Out cameras documented the October 2016 birth of Monroe, now 2. She alleged that the defendants had assured her she “would not be a show subject” before she agreed to be the couple’s surrogate.

She also claimed that Lewis, 48, and Edward had humiliated her. On the show, Lewis said, “If I was a surrogate and I had known that there was going to be an audience, I probably would have waxed. … I don’t think Gage had ever seen a vagina, let alone one that big.”

The episode left Trent “deeply damaged” and experiencing “anguish, self-loathing, contempt and depression,” the suit claimed.

Lewis commented on the suit at the time via Instagram, writing, “I guess we won’t be using her again.”

Four months later, he told Wendy Williams that Trent’s legal action came as a surprise. “That was a real, like, blow, because it’s not, like, something we ever saw coming,” he said. “It seems like a little bit of a money grab to me.”

Lewis announced in January that he and Edward had split after more than eight years together. “This has been a long time coming,” he said on his Sirius XM radio show at the time. “I think the reason we hadn’t ripped the Band-Aid off and actually separated was because, A, we have the baby, and neither one of us want to leave the baby. And then, also, financially, it wasn’t the best time.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Lewis’ rep for comment.

