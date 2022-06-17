Rare insight. Machine Gun Kelly is the subject of a Hulu documentary titled Life in Pink — which offers a glimpse at the musician’s life like never before.

“My whole life changed in the last two years, and we had the cameras rolling …” Kelly tweeted in June 2022 alongside the film’s trailer, which showed the performer in his Cleveland hometown as he narrated moments from his life.

“I got a gun pulled on me right here, and I was like, ‘Are you going to do this with my daughter in the car?'” the “My Ex’s Best Friend” performer, who welcomed daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon in 2009, recalled.

During the teaser, Kelly opened up about how he transferred all the “pain” from his life into his music. “Ninety percent of my fans listen to me because of the pain they relate to in my lyrics,” he added, getting emotional about his father’s passing. “I watched my dad suffer a lot. The last time I heard from him I was like, ‘I love you so much and I’m so sorry for how we lived this life together. We’ll do it better on the next one.’”

The Good Mourning actor previously explained how he uses projects to work through his personal issues.

“Because of the way that I grew up, I kind of push away everybody and every situation that has a positive outcome because I just kind of perceive myself as unworthy or low or undeserving and that’s been implemented since childhood. I’m learning a lot more about my childhood now and why I’m made like that,” he detailed during a June 2022 panel for his movie Taurus. “I have a real problem accepting happiness and it’s healthy watching it on screen to remind yourself like, ‘OK yeah, you don’t want to end up like that guy.’ I always have a weird way of writing things on paper that come true.”

At the time, Kelly received support from fiancée Megan Fox, who appears in many of his films. “You can’t receive the gifts that God’s trying to give you if your hands are closed. You have to open your hands,” the actress told him on stage.

The couple started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. After less than two years together, Kelly and Fox announced their engagement.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the Jennifer’s Body star, who was previously married to Brian Austin Green, captioned an Instagram video of the proposal in January 2022. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Fox added: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

