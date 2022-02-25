Taking “Bloody Valentine” to another level. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have already started planning their wedding — but the groom-to-be has a very specific vision that’s hard to make a reality.

The musician, 31, dropped by The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, February 24, and opened up about his upcoming nuptials before performing his song “Emo Girl” with Willow Smith. When asked about the wedding date, Kelly had a certain condition that needed to be met.

“When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic — the location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision],” the Dirt actor quipped.

Kelly popped the question in January after less than two years of dating, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the New Girl alum, 35, was “very surprised” by the proposal. “She had no idea it was coming,” the insider noted. “The two performed a ritual involving their blood to symbolize the two of them becoming one.”

The source continued, “They want to throw a wedding that really defines them, it will be one not to miss.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress shared more insight into the romantic moment via Instagram. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she wrote in January. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Fox reflected on “having walked through hell” with Kelly throughout their romance, which sparked on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, gushing, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

The soon-to-be spouses were first publicly linked in May 2020, the same month Brian Austin Green confirmed he and Fox had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage. The Transformers actress filed for divorce that November, and the former couple reached a settlement earlier this month. The exes share three children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

Green, 48, is also the father of Kassius, 19, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil. The Anger Management alum moved on with Sharna Burgess in the wake of his split from Fox, and the twosome recently announced the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro’s first pregnancy.

As the Tennessee native prepares to walk down the aisle, a source told Us that Green is “nothing but supportive” about his ex-wife’s next chapter. “Of course he’s happy for her,” the insider revealed last month, noting that the pair are “coparenting well.”

