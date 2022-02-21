A happy mess-up? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may not have tied the knot yet, but they are already being referred to as husband and wife.

At the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, February 20, the announcer referred to Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, as married via the jumbotron, saying, “Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox.” The Jennifer’s Body star laughed off the comment before leaning in to seemingly tell the performer that she isn’t his wife yet.

The mix-up comes one month after the pair confirmed their engagement.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the actress captioned an Instagram video of the proposal last month. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

Fox and Kelly originally met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020 and sparked romance rumors at the time. After the Transformers star was photographed spending time with Kelly, Brian Austin Green announced his split from Fox following 10 years of marriage.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other,” Green, 48, said during his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast in May 2020. “She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

The model later opened up about how she knew that the musician was The One when they first crossed paths.

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” the Tennessee native shared during the July 2020 episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

Shortly after their engagement, Us Weekly confirmed that Fox’s divorce from Green was finalized. The Dancing With the Stars alum, for his part, has since moved on with Sharna Burgess. The duo, who started dating in October 2020, announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together.

The Anger Management alum already shares sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Fox. He is also the father of son Kassius, 19, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

