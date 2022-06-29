'I Don't Give a F--k'! MGK Smashes Champagne Glass on His Face at NYC Party

Going out with a bang. Machine Gun Kelly threw a wild party after playing a sold-out show in New York City — and left the bash a little bloody.

The 32-year-old took the Madison Square Garden stage on Tuesday, June 28, heading to Catch Steak after the concert to celebrate. “I don’t give a f–k, bro. I don’t give a s–t,” the “Bloody Valentine” artist said in an afterparty video uploaded via his Instagram Story.

While standing on a table and speaking into a mic, Kelly proceeded to hit himself over the head with a champagne glass, causing attendees to let out shocked gasps. “And this is when things turned …” the singer captioned the footage.

In a subsequent video, the Big Time Adolescence star began to sing his hit “My Ex’s Best Friend” as blood stained his all-pink outfit. When he turned toward the camera, his forehead, nose and cheek were also covered in blood. “F–k it,” he captioned the clip.

Kelly kicked off his Mainstream Sellout tour in Texas earlier this month, performing with a slate of pop-punk artists from Avril Lavigne to PVRIS. On Tuesday, the Bird Box actor brought out Travis Barker‘s son, Landon Barker, much to fans’ surprise. The duo gave a rousing rendition of their collaboration, “Die in California.”

While the 18-year-old was duetting with Kelly, his 46-year-old father was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for unknown health concerns. Photos published by TMZ on Tuesday showed the Blink-182 drummer on a stretcher with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

“Please send your prayers,” Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, wrote in a social media post as the rocker’s health made headlines. Landon, for his part, has not publicly commented on the scare.

Kelly and the Box Car Racer member have collaborated several times in the past, including on the single “Emo Girl.” The Texas native recently raised eyebrows for a scene in his Life in Pink documentary, during which he recounted contemplating suicide while on the phone with fiancée Megan Fox.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark,” Kelly recalled. “Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.”

The “Bad Things” artist said he “f–king snapped” and “started freaking out” on Fox. “Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel’s in my mouth,” Kelly added. “And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s, like, dead silent.”

Kelly and the Jennifer’s Body actress met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, getting engaged earlier this year. Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

