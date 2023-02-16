Ready to rock? Sophie Lloyd made headlines in February after rumors surfaced that she and Machine Gun Kelly were romantically involved amid his and Megan Fox’s relationship woes.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the guitarist’s management team told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

The England native, who has worked with the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, for nearly one year, was dragged into Kelly’s drama with Fox, 36, earlier that month. (The twosome have been engaged since January 2022.)

At the time, fans questioned whether Lloyd, 27, had anything to do with the rocker’s apparent rift with the Transformers actress. Just days after they attended the 2023 Grammys together, Kelly and Fox sparked split speculation when the Jennifer’s Body star posted lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” before deleting her Instagram account.

“You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” Fox wrote via social media on Sunday, February 12, after leaving her and Kelly’s Super Bowl LVII weekend early. A fan later speculated that “He probably got with Sophie,” referring to the musician.

Fox, however, fired back in the comments section, “Maybe I got with Sophie.” That same week, a source exclusively told Us that the New Girl alum got into a “big fight in Arizona” with her fiancé ahead of the Super Bowl. The actress was supposed to be at Kelly’s performance that weekend, but “she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” the insider added.

Lloyd, for her part, has been part of Kelly’s world since spring 2022. In December of that year, the professional guitarist detailed what it was like working alongside the Dirt actor on stage.

“Hey guys, how’s it going? Welcomed to a week in my life as Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist,” she said in a TikTok video filmed on the road. “I live in London, so firstly, I had to fly to LAX. The next day we went straight to rehearsals.”

The guitar instructor recalled the winter leg of the tour when the band flew to Florida to do several festivals, including a set in Tampa. Lloyd noted that her whirlwind trip ended with a flight back to London. “I got to go home and cuddle with my cats,” she revealed.

The “Bulletproof Revolver” artist previously gushed about the “amazing” experience she had touring with Kelly in a November 2022 interview with NME.

“It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get-go,” Lloyd told the outlet. “I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message.”

Scroll down to learn more about Kelly’s lead female guitarist: