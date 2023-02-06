A grand entrance. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly brought their signature spooky style to the Universal Music Group Grammys after party.

The lovebirds were photographed arriving to the soirée at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, following the 65th annual awards show. For the occasion, Fox, 36, owned the corset trend in a white mini dress. The skintight satin frock hugged her figure and featured a bustier bodice. The Transformers star paired the number with coordinating ballroom gloves, giving the garb a goth bride finish.

She completed the look with white pointed-toe pumps and wore her jet-black tresses in bouncy curls. For glam, the Jennifer’s Body actress rocked a smokey eye, dramatic brows, rosy cheeks and a glossy lip.

Kelly, 32, for his part, went shirtless underneath a black blazer, which he paired with slouchy distressed trousers. The “Home” rapper finalized the getup with a massive diamond chain, studded shoes and a baseball cap worn backwards.

Hours prior, Fox and Kelly hit the red carpet in coordinating metallic outfits. Kelly was an electric sight in a silver suit made custom by Dolce & Gabbana. The jacket of the two-piece set was adorned large gems and featured a delicate embroidered design.

The garment was meant to celebrate Kelly’s Best Rock album nomination for his 2022 project, Mainstream Sellout. “This is the first Grammy nomination for Kells, so we wanted to make it feel really special … We wanted to make sure he looked like a rock artist,” his stylist, Adam Ballheim, told the Hollywood Reporter on Sunday.

Fox, meanwhile, slayed in a gown by Zuhair Murad. The floor-length number was designed with a plunging neckline and a sheer bodice that was covered with multicolored jewels. The Tennessee native gave the look even more edge with sharp almond-shaped nails.

Fox shocked fans ahead of music’s biggest night when she revealed she suffered a few injuries — but still attended the Clive Davis Pre Grammy celebration. “Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party,” the Till Death star captioned an Instagram carousel that showed off her Saturday, February 4, ensemble.

That night, Fox channeled Old Hollywood in an Alexis Mabille Couture gown. The radiant red piece featured a strapless neckline and a velvet skirt that draped her hips. She wore her hair in retro curls and accessorized with a dainty diamond necklace.