Handsome hitmakers! Fan-favorite artists arrived at the 2023 Grammys in looks that could kill.

The moment men stepped onto the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, our hearts skipped a beat. From sleek tuxedos to classy jackets and lots of bling, these stars slayed at the soirée.

A handful of dapper dudes including Trevor Noah, Offset and Dwayne Johnson all rocked sleek suits. Harry Styles, nominated for multiple awards including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and more for his album Harry’s House, wore a gorgeous ensemble by Egonlab. The “Adore You” singer took home the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

The custom-made romper featured a checkered design embellished with Swarovski crystals. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s stunning fit and adorable dimples obviously landed him on our hottest hunks list.

For his second look of the night, the “As It Was” singer took the stage and dazzled Us with a matching silver set including a tinsel-like fringe. He dressed the look up with a pair of sneakers.

Another fine fella was Machine Gun Kelly. He commanded attention on the red carpet in a custom Dolce & Gabbana getup. The garb included a silver suit and was finished with floral details. To add even more bling to the ensemble, the “Bloody Valentine” singer donned a diamond harness layered over the jacket and silver nose rings.

One of the most talked about looks at the 65th annual awards show was Pharrell Williams’ number. He stunted a red leather jacket underneath a fur cape and sunglasses that were lined with pearls.

For the third year in a row, the Grammys were hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. Stars including Lizzo, Luke Combs, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and more are expected to perform. The awards will air from 8-11:30 p.m. ET and viewers can livestream it on CBS as well as Paramount+.

The former Daily Show host opened up to Essence magazine about how he feels to be hosting the awards again. “I’m really grateful to be doing this for a third time. You don’t expect to do the Grammys once, and you don’t expect for them to call you back twice,” he said. He continued to gush that due to the pandemic affecting the previous two shows, “this year’s going to be a huge celebration.”

Keep scrolling to see all these stylish studs and more who graced the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys.