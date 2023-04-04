Working on their issues? Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted together in Hawaii amid speculation about their relationship status.

Kelly, 32, and Fox, 36, were photographed grabbing dinner on Monday, April 3, per photos obtained by TMZ. The outlet reported that the couple appeared to be in good spirits but did not show off any PDA during their night out.

The actress and the musician have been laying low after sparking split rumors earlier this year. In February, Fox raised eyebrows when she posted lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” before deleting her Instagram account.

“You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” the social media post read, which was shared after the Jennifer’s Body star was seen leaving a Super Bowl weekend trip early without her fiancé by her side.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kelly and Fox got into a “big fight in Arizona” ahead of the sporting event. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” the insider explained.

In response to Fox’s online post, a fan questioned if Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd had something to do with the drama, writing, “He probably got with Sophie.” The Transformers star fired back in the comments section, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Lloyd, 26, for her part, shut down assumptions that she was the reason why the pair were on the outs.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her management team said in a statement about the “disrespectful” rumors that same month. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

A second source has since revealed that Fox and Kelly decided to take some time apart. “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” the insider shared with Us in March. “They are very hot and cold.”

According to the source, the Midnight in the Switchgrass costars hit pause on their nuptial plans as well, adding, “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

The duo were first linked after they met on set in 2020. After less than two years of dating, Kelly and Fox announced that they were engaged.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the Transformers star, who shares sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, captioned an Instagram video of the proposal in January 2022. (The rapper, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 13, with ex Emma Cannon.) “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … And then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”