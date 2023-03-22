Hitting the pause button. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking some time apart, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” the source says of the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and the “Emo Girl” artist, 32. “They are very hot and cold.”

The Transformers star and the American Music Award winner got engaged in January 2022, but the pair have yet to set a wedding date — and the insider claims they won’t be picking out a venue any time soon.

“They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source tells Us. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

Fox and the “Bloody Valentine” artist (whose real name is Colson Baker) first connected on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and debuted their romance in 2020. The duo have weathered plenty of breakup speculation over the years, but the couple seemingly hit a breaking point in February ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The New Girl alum and the “Mainstream Sellout” musician attended a party together two days before the big game, but Fox flew home before her fiancé’s scheduled performance the following evening.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

On Sunday of that weekend, Fox raised eyebrows when she shared a since-deleted Instagram post that included a line from Beyoncé‘s 2016 album, Lemonade: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Days later, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress denied rumors that Kelly had cheated on her. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

Fox later publicly praised guitarist Sophie Lloyd after social media users accused the 26-year-old of having an affair with the rocker. “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood,” the Tennessee native wrote via Instagram, commenting on one of Lloyd’s uploads. “Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can.”

Lloyd subsequently thanked the actress for her advice, writing: “The internet is so wild! Sending so much love.”

While things between Fox and Lloyd are seemingly settled, an insider told Us earlier this month that the Jonah Hex star and Kelly aren’t in a great place.

“[Megan] isn’t sure where things stand with Colson, and it’s complicated at the moment,” the source explained. “They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight. However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It’s all up in the air right now.”

For more on where Fox and Kelly stand now, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.