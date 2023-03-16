Twin flame trouble. Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) has hit a rough spot — and it’s possible their whirlwind romance won’t survive the turmoil.

“[Megan] isn’t sure where things stand with Colson, and it’s complicated at the moment. They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It’s all up in the air right now.”

Fox, 36, and Kelly 32 — who got engaged in January 2022 after over a year of dating — had “a big fight” over Super Bowl weekend last month, a source exclusively told Us at the time.

“She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” the insider explained.

The Jennifer’s Body actress fueled split speculation on Super Bowl Sunday when she shared cryptic lyrics from Beyoncé’s track “Pray You Catch Me” via Instagram before deactivating her account later that day. The song seemingly addresses Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity in his marriage to the Lemonade musician, 41.

Prior to exiting the social media app, the Tennessee native fired back at a social media user who theorized that Fox’s post suggested Kelly was unfaithful.

“He probably got with Sophie,” the fan commented on the actress’ post, referring to the “Bloody Valentine” singer’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. The New Girl alum subsequently replied, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Later that month, the Transformers star further squashed the rumors via her reactivated Instagram account.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox wrote in the February 19 statement. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

The actress — who walked the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party alone on Sunday, March 12 — shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. (Kelly, for his part, shares daugher Casie, 13, with ex Emma Cannon.)

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Green has “no opinion” about the Hope & Faith alum’s ongoing relationship struggles.

“Brian is grateful he’s in a really good place with Megan and supports her no matter what,” the insider shared. “[He’s] staying out of her private life because it’s none of his business and doesn’t concern him. When it comes to Megan, his only concern is the boys they share.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil and son Zane, 8 months, with Sharna Burgess, whom he began dating in 2020.