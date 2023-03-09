Nothing but love! Brian Austin Green will always have ex-wife Megan Fox’s back — but that doesn’t mean he wants to get involved in her romantic life.

“Brian is grateful he’s in a really good place with Megan and supports her no matter what,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, has “no opinion” about Fox, 36, and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship.

“[He’s] staying out of her private life because it’s none of his business and doesn’t concern him,” the source explains. “When it comes to Megan, his only concern is the boys they share.”

Green and Fox met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004 when the Transformers star was just 18 years old. While the twosome initially got engaged in 2006, they called off the wedding in February 2009. By 2010, however, they were back on. Fox and the TV star tied the knot in June of that year.

The former couple went on to welcome three children together: sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey, who were born in 2012, 2014 and 2016, respectively. Fox filed for divorce from Green in August 2015, but the duo rekindled their romance. They were together for six more years before they called it quits for good.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other,” Green explained during a May 2020 episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

Following her divorce from the Kid90 actor, Fox moved on with the 32-year-old musician. The pair got engaged in January 2022 but sparked split speculation last month when Fox posted the lyrics to Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me,” which alludes to infidelity. She then seemingly deleted all of her Instagram snaps with Kelly before deactivating her entire profile.

Us confirmed in February that tension between the couple spawned from a disagreement Fox and the “Bloody Valentine” rocker had at a Super Bowl party.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” a source exclusively revealed at the time. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

A separate insider later told Us that the pair are still together but have an “intense relationship” and go through “this type of drama” often. “It is really a communication issue that they need to work through and that is why they are going to counseling,” the source explained.

Green, meanwhile, began dating Sharna Burgess in October 2020. The happy couple, who competed as partners on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, went on welcome their son, Zane, in June 2022.

While the first source tells Us that the California native is “focused on his career, Sharna, and his baby boy,” the former BH90210 star remains deeply amicable with Fox and often praises the New Girl alum for her coparenting skills.

When Green’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, with whom he shares son Kassius, took to social media in February to claim she “raised [Kassius] alone” and that she and the Knots Landing alum “didn’t and don’t coparent,” Green fired back in defense of his and Fox’s presence in the 21-year-old’s life over the years.

“Megan and I bust our assess to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there,” he wrote via Instagram last month. “I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”