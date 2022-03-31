Candid confessions. Machine Gun Kelly held nothing back when discussing everything from his “dangerous” relationship with Megan Fox to their double date with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian — and why he has “big regrets” about it.

“This is the first true intense relationship that I’ve been in,” the rocker, 31, told Howard Stern about his nearly two-year romance with the Jennifer’s Body star, 35, in a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday, March 30.

The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, further claimed that the two were in a “dangerous place” when he wrote the song “5150” (the numbers stand for the California police code for an involuntary psychiatric hold). “5150” was the first track he penned for his latest album, Mainstream Sellout, which dropped on Friday, March 25.

This “dangerous place,” MGK explained, “led us to search for healing in ways of, like, the plant medicine, ayahuasca.” (The artist has been open about the couple’s journey with the psychedelic.)

Baker, who proposed to Fox in January, is excited about their upcoming wedding. While the Dirt actor told Stern, 68 that the pair “don’t have dates or any of that stuff” planned yet, one thing is for sure: Davidson will “absolutely” be a part of the wedding party. The Texas native added that the his group will be made up of “an army of … close and best friends who have been with me for all these years.”

MGK also spoke about the double date he, Fox, Davidson and Kardashian went on and how he embarrassed himself.

The foursome went to see a movie together, which he referred to as a “big regret” due to his choice of film. While the “Papercuts” artist didn’t reveal the name of the movie, he divulged to Stern that he clearly picked the wrong one — and they “were all laughing” about the situation.

During the interview, Baker went on to reveal his true feelings about the King of Staten Island star’s relationship with Kardashian, 41. He couldn’t stop gushing about his happiness for the couple, who began dating in the fall of 2021 after the Skims founder hosted SNL (and starred in a sketch with Davidson).

Scroll down for more details about these revelations — plus MGK’s thoughts on Kanye West’s feud with Davidson, his last moments with Taylor Hawkins and more: