Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died. He was 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote in a Twitter statement on Friday, March 25. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins joined the music group — which is also comprised of Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee and Franz Stahl — in 1997 after William Goldsmith‘s departure. Together, the band has released 10 albums with hit songs including “Best of You,” “Love Dies Young” and “This Is a Call.” The group had been on tour in South America and were set to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards next month.

The Texas native is survived by his wife Alison Hawkins — who he wed in 2005 — and their three children: Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.

“When I was 25, I never thought, ‘I’m going to be a suburban dad someday,'” the late songwriter told Billboard in November 2019. “But that’s what I am, so I can’t write about being young and going to clubs, and I’m not very political. It’s all sort of tongue-in-cheek though.”

While further details of Taylor’s death have not been revealed, several of music’s biggest names have honored the “Everlong” performer’s legacy.

“I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again,” Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, wrote via Instagram on Friday. “I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination.”

The Barker Wellness founder — who is set to perform at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27 — added a second tribute via Instagram Story, writing, “This one hurts.”

Full House alum John Stamos, for his part, recalled the last messages the pair exchanged.

“This was Taylor Hawkins’ last text to me: ‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang – Got a put that s–t together before we die,'” the Grandfathered alum, 58, tweeted early on Saturday, March 26. “Wise words from my friend – put that s–t together! I’m so f–king sad. Another one gone too soon.”

