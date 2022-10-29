Twin flames! Even at a star-studded Halloween party, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly managed to stand out — by going as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively.

The Jennifer’s Body star, 36, stunned at Casamigos’ Friday, October 28 event, channeling the iconic Playboy actress, 55, in a maroon and pink PVC dress that hugged all her curves. Fox paired the tight-fitting ensemble with a long, blonde wig and Anderson’s classic makeup look: heavily lined lips and dark eye makeup.

For his part, the 32-year-old rocker (real name: Colson Baker) accompanied his fiancee in a white tank top and black leather pants. MGK’s typically platinum blonde locks were black to match the Mötley Crüe drummer’s, and he sported stubble and heavy eyeliner to complete the look. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist also sported sunglasses on the top of his head.

Fox and MGK’s couples costume comes seven months after the release of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy — starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee — which chronicled the leak of the then-couple’s sex tape. (The animal advocate and the musician were married from 1995 to 1998.)

In their own romance, the Transformers star and the Mainstream Sellout rapper have been so hot and heavy as of late that Fox couldn’t resist asking her man for a NSFW favor.

“Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth 😍,” she gushed over Kelly in the comments of his Wednesday, October 26, Instagram post, in which she also referred to him as “exquisitely, devastatingly handsome.” Fox added, “And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

Though Fox and Kelly — who got engaged in January — don’t have any children together, the two are already proud parents with their respective exes. The actor shares 13-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon, while the Hope & Faith alum is mom of sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

As for the upcoming nuptials, “Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding. They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 25. “They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs. He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He’s not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him.”

While things “got really bad between them” — there was “a point … where [Fox] was done with him,” the insider revealed — “he loves her so much and was the one that pushed to make it work. He wanted it to work and wanted them to be a happy couple.”

Keep scrolling to see MGK and Fox’s epic Halloween costumes: