In it for the long haul. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are thinking about their future together while still navigating their fair share of challenges as a couple.

“Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding. They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 24. “They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs. He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He’s not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him.”

Fox, 36, and Kelly, 32, went public with their relationship in June 2020, one month after the Jennifer’s Body star and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, announced they were calling it quits. (The exes finalized their divorce in October 2021.) Although the Transformers star referred to Kelly as her “twin flame” during a July 2020 appearance on the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast, the duo still have their disagreements.

“They have their differences at times where he likes to stay out late and party and she’s okay with going home early,” the same source told Us.

The insider continued: “There was a point months ago where she was beyond done with him. She was fed up with his BS. It got really bad between them. He loves her so much and was the one that pushed to make it work. He wanted it to work and wanted them to be a happy couple. She was having a hard time, but things have turned around.”

The couple — who got engaged in January — were forced to spend time apart when the Mainstream Sellout musician spent much of August, September and October on tour.

“Megan is by his side when she can be and when she’s not, they’re constantly communicating over the phone,” another source told Us in August of the twosome’s long-distance stint. “She’s with her kids a lot of the time, which people don’t always see since she keeps them out of the public eye. … They are spiritually connected and have this deep-rooted love for each other that’s unbreakable.”

Fox shares three children with Green, 49 — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6. Kelly, for his part, shares a 13-year-old daughter, Casie, with his ex Emma Cannon.

When the New Girl alum announced via Instagram that she and the “God Save Me” singer were engaged, she stated that they’d “walked through hell together.” Kelly shared a glimpse of one of their hardest moments in his Hulu documentary Life in Pink when he detailed calling Fox on the phone as he contemplated suicide in July 2020.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark,” the Good Mourning star recalled in the film. “Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.”

He continued: “I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her.” The Texas native said that the moment helped him realize he needed to make a change for Fox and his daughter. “I was like, ‘I need to kick the drugs for real this time,'” he said.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.