MGK Explains Why He Smashed Glass on His Head: ‘I Feel Like S—t’

Well, that’s one kind of solution! Machine Gun Kelly is explaining the now-viral video of himself smashing a champagne glass on his own face after his concert at Madison Square Garden.

“You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get people’s attention]? Yeah, well, I didn’t have a fork,” the 32-year-old “Emo Girl” singer said on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, June 29. “So I just clinked it on my head.”

Seth Meyers quipped, “You know, in medicine, they call that ‘asking for it.’”

The musician laughed, adding, “Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night.”

After the host pointed out that he was injured the last time he was on the late-night show following the VMAs, Kelly joked, “Yeah, I’m going to start having doctors around me every time I see Seth Meyers on my schedule.”

Kelly turned heads on social media when he shared a video of his bloody face as he celebrated his sold-out New York City concert on Tuesday, June 28. “I don’t give a f–k, bro. I don’t give a s–t,” he said in the clip, which was captioned, “And this is when things turned …”

When asked by Meyers how he was feeling earlier in the show, Kelly replied, “I feel like s—t.” The Saturday Night Live alum also joked about the Empire State Building lighting up pink for Kelly in honor of his show.

“This was pink last night in honor of your album. That’s a pretty big deal when they do the Empire State Building. They decided to do this before they heard you’re the kind of guy who smashes a glass against his own head,” Meyers said.

Kelly responded, “Thank God I waited.”

The Life in Pink star’s concert also made headlines when he brought Landon Barker on stage to sing “Die in California” shortly after news broke that Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital. The Blink-182 drummer is suffering from pancreatitis, per a source.

A second insider told Us Weekly that his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is “pretty concerned” about her spouse.

“He’s been receiving an outpour of well wishes, including from the Kardashians. He’s getting the best treatment and hopefully will be out of the hospital in the next 24-72 hours,” the insider told Us. “Kourtney is by his side and will remain by his side. His kids are very supportive as well. Alabama rushed to be by his side. His kids are very supportive as well.”

While Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, was in New York City with Landon, the drummer’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, has been sharing snaps from the hospital.

“Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” the teenager wrote on Wednesday.

De La Hoya, 23, added via her own Stories: “Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated. Xx.”