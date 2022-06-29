Rock and roll lifestyle? Machine Gun Kelly shared graphic photos and videos of injuries he obtained after smashing a champagne flute on his head.

“Good morning,” Kelly, 32, captioned an Instagram Story video in which he shows off a bloody gash above his right eyebrow. The Texas native also shared a carousel of photos in which his face, hands and pink mesh shirt are stained with blood. “NYC you’re my bloody valentine,” he wrote in the caption.

The “My Ex’s Best Friend” musician obtained the self-inflicted injury at an afterparty for his Tuesday, June 28, show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. “I don’t give a f–k, bro. I don’t give a s–t,” he said before hitting himself with a champagne glass in a video uploaded to his Instagram Story. In a subsequent video, the rapper continued performing for the partygoers as he bled.

During the concert, Kelly welcomed Landon Barker to the stage to perform their song “Die in California.” While the 18-year-old was at the sold-out show, his father, Travis Barker, was in the hospital for pancreatitis. TMZ published photos of the 46-year-old Blink-182 musician lying on a stretcher with his tattooed fist raised and his wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side.

“Please send your prayers,” Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker, 16, wrote on her Instagram Story the day her dad was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance. The “What’s My Age Again?” musician tweeted “God save me” hours before he was hospitalized. Although some fans were concerned by the message, others pointed out that it could’ve been a nod to one of Kelly’s songs.

Kelly’s collaboration with Landon comes after years of friendship with Travis. In September 2019, the “Emo Girl” singer talked to Nylon about how the drummer has had a positive effect on him.

“We really bond as unconventional dads, and he’s a great role model as a dad and made me want to become an even better father,” he said at the time.

The Good Mourning actor added that he was also inspired by Barker’s journey with sobriety. “He showed me that I can attain a lot of the same highs that I search for elsewhere in music, because since his plane crash, he took the road to becoming sober,” he explained. “And that never affects the way that his art came off, or how I look at him like he’s a f—ing rock star, you know what I mean? He encouraged me to be in the studio and start to find highs in the music.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!