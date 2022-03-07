Here they go again! Machine Gun Kelly has taken Travis Barker on quite the wild ride when it comes to their matching tattoos. And he’s not ready to close the chapter on their ink just yet.

Long story short, the pair got “Born With Horns” inked on their arms in August 2021 in honor of their joint album. But weeks before the record dropped, the 31-year-old singer decided to change the album name to “Mainstream Sellout.”

In a Monday, March 7, interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “Bloody Valentine” singer revealed that he’s planning to get the new album name inked with Barker.

“I’ll maybe wait for release day, just for his [Barker’s] own security,” the singer joked. “But I’m sure we’ll get it tattooed just to bring it full circle.”

Holding off on their next tattoo is a pretty smart move, as the mishap with their last one caused Kelly a fair share of angst. “I couldn’t bring myself to tell Travis because I knew he had the tattoo. Every day I’d be around him and I’d be on the edge of my seat, all stiff and nothing came out cause I was just waiting for the right vibe,” he told DeGeneres.

The “vibe” came to pass one day when the two were joking around. “He was just laughing and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a great moment.’ Everything we were saying we were just dying laughing and having a great time,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Hey man, you should come sit next to me really quick.’”

Lucky for Us, the UN/DN LAQR founder documented the moment he broke the news via TikTok video. In the clip, he said: “Ok, we’re friends no matter what, right? Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arms? I’m chasing the album name.” Thankfully, Barker took the news like a champ — and fans got a good laugh.

The comments section on Kelly’s Instagram post were filled with laughing emojis. “He knew … home boy knew as soon as he brought up that tattoo,” a user said, while another quipped, “Still a badass tattoo & now y’all have BFF matching tattoos.”

Both the musicians have their fair share of additional tattoos. Barker has over 100 tattoos, while Kelly has upwards of 70. Both men have also made a point to get tribute tattoos for their respective significant others, Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox.

