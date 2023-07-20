Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have jumped back into wedding planning after pressing pause on their nuptials.

“They’re on the right track again,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again.”

Fox, 37, and Kelly, 33, got engaged in January 2022 after less than two years together, but the duo put a pin in plans for their ceremony after sparking split rumors in February. “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” a source told Us in April. “They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold.”

According to the first insider, the couple were planning to invite more than 5,000 people to their Los Angeles wedding, with a smaller ceremony to follow in Italy. They still want to host two events, the source explains, but now the festivities will be more low-key.

“There haven’t been any deposits put down,” the insider tells Us. “But they are both on board again and are excited to start planning the new version of their wedding.”

Rumors of trouble in paradise began in February when Fox and Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — traveled to Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII. “Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

That same weekend, Fox raised eyebrows when she shared a since-deleted Instagram post that included a line from Beyoncé‘s 2016 album, Lemonade: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Days later, Fox denied rumors that Kelly had cheated on her. She also publicly praised guitarist Sophie Lloyd after social media users accused Lloyd of having an affair with MGK.

Since then, however, Fox and her fiancé seem to be back on good terms. In April, they were photographed holding hands on the beach during a romantic getaway to Hawaii. Earlier this week, Kelly left an NSFW comment on Fox’s Instagram after she shared a series of photos of herself in a skimpy green bikini.

“If this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me,” Kelly wrote on Saturday, July 15.

Before her romance with Kelly, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green. The former couple share children Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 13, with Emma Cannon.

For more on Fox and Kelly’s latest wedding plans, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.