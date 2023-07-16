Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reconciled after weathering breakup speculation — and the rapper’s publicly declaring his love.

Fox, 37, uploaded a series of sultry bikini photos via her Instagram on Saturday, July 15, with the caption, “The forest is my oldest friend.”

Kelly, 33, was quick to speak out in her social media comment section, proving he’s a fan of his fiancée’s green swimsuit. “If this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me,” the “Bloody Valentine” musician — whose real name is Colson Baker — wrote.

The Transformers actress, who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and Kelly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged two years later before sparking breakup speculation in February.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the pair had gotten into a heated argument at a pre-Super Bowl party, which Fox left early on her own. Several hours later, she deleted all photos of Kelly from her Instagram and posted the lyrics to Beyoncé’s infidelity-inspired song “Pray You Catch Me.”

Rumors quickly swirled that Kelly had cheated on Fox with his tour guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. Both women have since shut down the allegations.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” Lloyd’s management team told Us in a February 15 statement. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

Fox, for her part, similarly denied that Kelly had been unfaithful in her own statement later that month. “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote via Instagram. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

Nearly one month later, Us confirmed in March that Fox and Kelly — who has not addressed the cheating allegations — were taking “a break” from their relationship and had paused their wedding plans, but still remained in contact. They eventually reconciled by April, stepping out together for dates in both Hawaii and London.

“They’ve been in serious couples therapy and have also been seeing a spiritual healer,” a second source exclusively told Us in May. “They’ve come a long way. Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding again.”

The insider added that the twosome were “hoping” to reschedule their nuptials for 2024.