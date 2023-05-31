Heating back up! Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for a romantic date night — just one month after pressing pause on their wedding plans.

The twosome appeared to be happy in love while strolling the streets of London on Tuesday, May 30. The Transformers star, 37, kept it low-key for the outing, donning a sheer white tank top, black slacks and platform heels. She paired the look with a silver chain belt and wore her fiery tresses down in loose curls. Kelly, meanwhile, looked overseas chic with a two-piece grey sleeveless suit and black Converse sneakers.

The duo’s night on the town comes two weeks after the “My Bloody Valentine” singer, 33, showed up to support Fox at the launch of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, in which Fox is a cover model. While the pair didn’t walk the red carpet together at the New York City event, they were spotted interacting with Kelly even putting his hand on the Jennifer’s Body star’s arm at one point.

When asked about Fox’s steamy bathing suit pics, the rocker simply told Entertainment Tonight: “Hot.”

Kelly and Fox’s whirlwind romance is seemingly back on track after months of split speculation. The twosome, who got engaged in January 2022, raised eyebrows in February when the New Girl alum wiped the Good Mourning star from her Instagram after they got into a fight at a Super Bowl party.

While Fox later posted lyrics that fueled rumors Kelly had cheated on her with his Mainstream Sellout Tour guitarist Sophie Lloyd — “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath” from Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me” — she later denied the allegations.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” the Tennessee native — who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — wrote in a February statement via Instagram. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

She continued: “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT [an Artificial Intelligence bot], you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now. 🙏💜.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” adding that the “very hot and cold” couple had “stalled wedding planning to work on their issues.”

The source added, “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

Two months later, they were spotted holding hands while on a tropical getaway in Hawaii.

“This Hawaii getaway was just what they needed to reconnect and work on their relationship,” another insider told Us in April. “As difficult as it was, this rough patch almost brought them closer together in a lot of ways. They have every intention of spending their lives together and making things work at any cost.”