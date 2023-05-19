Nothing brings a couple together like an SI cover? Machine Gun Kelly supported Megan Fox at her Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue launch on Thursday, May 18.

While the pair didn’t walk the red carpet together at the New York City event, they were spotted interacting at the outing, with the 33-year-old musician putting his hand on the 37-year-old actress’ arm at one point. When asked about Fox’s bathing suit pics, MGK simply told Entertainment Tonight: “Hot.”

The Transformers star, meanwhile, had more to say when the outlet inquired about the issue.

“I think I had sort of manifested it. A little bit earlier, a few weeks earlier, I had been like, ‘You know, I really think I should do the cover of Sports Illustrated. I’ve never done it.’ I’ve been in Hollywood for a long time,” Fox told the outlet. ”And then a few weeks later they called, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated?’ … I think like just realizing like, ‘Wow, I’ve been doing this a long time. What would be really — what’s a bucket list goal?’ Like as someone who’s been in this industry for so long, and being on Sports Illustrated was definitely one of those.”

The “Bloody Valentine” singer’s support of Fox comes amid months of speculation about their romance. The twosome, who got engaged in January 2022, sparked split rumors in February when she wiped her Instagram after they got into a fight at a Super Bowl party. Fox later denied cheating reports after sparking speculation by sharing lyrics from Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me,” which read: “You can taste the dishonestly/ it’s all over your breath.”

“Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are very hot and cold. They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

Two months later, the duo were spotted holding hands in Hawaii.

“This Hawaii getaway was just what they needed to reconnect and work on their relationship,” another insider told Us in April. “As difficult as it was, this rough patch almost brought them closer together in a lot of ways. They have every intention of spending their lives together and making things work at any cost.”

A third source added last month that they were “back together,” but “are taking it slow.”

“They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the insider said. “They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold.”

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.