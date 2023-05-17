Martha Stewart wants Us to know she’s had “no plastic surgery whatsoever.” The lifestyle guru opened up about her good looks after being accused of getting work done following the release of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

Stewart, 81, went viral on Monday, 15, when the publication announced her as its 2023 cover star alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader. For Stewart’s spread, the businesswoman showed skin in a plunging one-piece by Monday Swimwear paired with a billowing orange cape from Torso Creations. She looked as glamorous as ever with her blonde locks styled in bouncy, loose curls. The New Jersey native’s ‘do was teamed with warm glam that included blush and a glossy lip.

After the shoot debuted online, social media users were quick to accuse Stewart of going under the knife. “Well, it’s not true,” she told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, May 17. “I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever. I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.”

Stewart did admit, however, that she has been tempted to try some cosmetic procedures. “Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox,” she told Variety. “It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.”

As for how the Martha Rules author prepared for the big shoot, Stewart revealed that she “upped her Pilates to three times a week” and stopped drinking alcohol. She continued: “I had my regular facials but maybe more frequently and I also got a spray tan … I’m not a hairy person, but I got a complete body wax.”

Stewart went on to share that the experience has been eye-opening and revitalizing. “I just got an email from Gayle King,” she told Variety. “She wrote, ‘Congratulations, this is really great.’ I wrote back to her, ‘Next year is your year.’ She wrote back, ‘I would have never even considered that it would happen, but now?’ That’s what’s happening. People are now reimagining their future. That’s what it’s all about.”

In other images from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, Stewart looked radiant in a red halter swimsuit by Norma Kamali. In a different shot, she gave the camera her famous pout while dressed in a metallic look by Body Glove styled with oversized Gucci sunglasses. For an additional shot, she sipped on a martini while lounging in a crochet cover up.

SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day explained that this year’s issue is meant to uplift women. “There is no theme — rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally,” she shared in the article. “But, the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”