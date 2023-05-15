Cover girl! Martha Stewart is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

The 81-year-old lifestyle guru graced the front page of the publication’s 2023 issue — which debuted online on Monday, May 15 — alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

For Stewart’s spread, the businesswoman showed skin in a plunging one-piece by Monday Swimwear paired with a billowing orange cape from Torso Creations. Stewart looked as glamorous as ever with her blonde locks styled in bouncy, loose curls. Her ‘do was teamed with warm glam that included blush and a glossy lip. Elsewhere in the issue, the New Jersey native looked radiant in a red halter swimsuit by Norma Kamali. In a different shot, she gave the camera her famous pout while dressed in a metallic look by Body Glove styled with oversized Gucci sunglasses.

The most standout shot, however, is perhaps the look of Stewart — who was photographed by Ruven Afandor in the Dominican Republic — sipping on a martini while lounging in a crochet cover up.

SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day explained that this year’s issue is meant to uplift women. “There is no theme — rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally,” she shared in the article. “But, the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”

Stewart, for her part, opened up about her modeling moment on a Monday appearance on Today. “To be on the cover [at] my age was a challenge, and I think I met the challenge,” she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

The Martha Rules author continued: “For me, it is a testament to good living. And I think that all of us should think about good living, successful living and not about aging. The whole aging thing is so boring.”

Stewart also dished on how she prepared for the big gig. “I didn’t starve myself, but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple months. I went to Pilates every other day … I live a clean life anyway. Good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare can do all that stuff, but it was kind of fun.”

The TV personality previously shared her beauty secrets via Instagram in January, telling fans that she’s never had work done.

“The light was perfect for a new selfie!!!” Stewart captioned the photo — which was taken from a salon wash bowl. The entrepreneur asserted that there was “absolutely no re-imaging” involved in her impromptu photo shoot. Stewart shared that her smooth complexion is a result of abstaining from alcohol and enjoying Pilates “every other day.”

A few hours later, Stewart followed up with “the other three selfies” she took. “My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them,” she boasted in the caption. The interior design expert opened up further about her youthful glow, explaining that she’s never had a facelift and relies heavily on “great” dermatologists. She currently works with Dr. Daniel Belkin and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali. Stewart concluded her post, praising “amazing facials” from Mario Badescu “for the last forty years!”