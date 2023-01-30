Martha Stewart’s got it going on! The businesswoman showed off her “good” skin while getting her hair done at the Frederic Fekkai Salon in New York.

In the snap, which Stewart, 81, posted on Sunday, January 29, the lifestyle expert is seen flashing a cheeky pout as she waited to be worked on at the shampoo bowl. “The light was perfect for a new selfie!!!” Stewart captioned the photo, adding that there was “absolutely no re-imaging” involved in her impromptu photo shoot. The New Jersey native went on to share that her smooth complexion is a result of abstaining from alcohol and enjoying Pilates “every other day.”

A few hours later, Stewart followed up with “the other three selfies” she took. “My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them,” she boasted in the caption. The interior design guru opened up further about her youthful glow, explaining that she’s never had a facelift and relies heavily on “great” dermatologists. She currently works with Dr. Daniel Belkin and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali. Stewart concluded her post, praising “amazing facials” from Mario Badescu “for the last forty years!”

The skincare brand gushed over the TV personality in the comments section, writing: “Thank you Martha! It is an honor to take care of your skin.”

Stewart previously raved about the skincare label, which offers gentle and budget friendly products, on her blog in June 2022 after the company celebrated 50 years. The soirée also highlighted Stewart’s long-standing relationship with the brand. “I have been a customer of Mario Badescu since the 1960s when Mr. Badescu was still alive and creating his magical products,” the Entertaining author wrote. “I continue to go to the New York City spa for my regular treatments.” (Her favorite products include the brand’s Vitamin C Serum, Peptide Renewal Serum, Super Peptide Serum and the Super Collagen Mask.)

Stewart’s famous followers and friends also praised her Sunday posts.

“Winning always,” wrote Ashley Graham as makeup artist Kristofer Buckle commented: “Every time I have done your makeup I have been impressed by your beautiful skin.” One fan added: “Thirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha.”

Stewart has become known for her cheeky selfies over the last few years. In August 2022, the publisher blessed fans with a close-up photo ahead of her birthday. Her most iconic selfie, however, is the shot she posted in July 2020. The self-taught chef looked unreal as she posed in her pool with puckered lips, sparkly eyeshadow and dramatic lashes.

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on an 89-degree day!” she captioned the social media post. “When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish, no paint and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line.”

She added: “I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, it is a fun place to swim!!!”