You can’t go wrong with a little black dress. Need convincing? Just take one look at Martha Stewart modeling a Balmain, square neck mini with buttons up the center. The 79-year-old business woman, who looks half her age in the photo we might add, was featured in a series of stunning images for the Harper’s Bazaar March issue.

In the interview aptly titled “The Original Influencer,” Stewart touches on the fashion choices of her younger years. While working on Wall Street, hot pants, “where you see plenty of leg and a little bit of your butt” were her outfit of choice, the television host tells Harper’s Bazaar. “And I looked great in them. We would sit with our feet up on our desks, and I had high heeled shoes on or boots. And that’s what we wore to work.”

But working on Wall Street as a woman in the ‘60s came with a fair share of challenges. “You had to keep your cool and just do your thing, and brush them [men] away.” In the time that has past, Stewart has clearly proved herself as a savvy businesswoman, launching Martha Stewart Living, a handful cookbooks and CBD gummies. She’s also gearing up to launch a CBD skincare line called 86 Elm.

Even though there’s no question that Stewart could still rock a pair of hot pants, the actress has experienced quite the style evolution, as evidenced by her photos in the Harper’s Bazaar spread.

In the opening photo, Stewart is glammed up and laying on a bed wearing a black floral print Gucci dress and Manolo Blank pumps. Her makeup, which was done by Nicole Daisy Toye, was natural and glowy—perfect for showing off the star’s flawless skin.

In another image against the New York City skyline, the author goes for a more casual outfit, sporting a Fear of God jacket, A.P.C. T-shirt, The Vintage Twin Levi’s jeans and Cartier accessories.

To celebrate the launch of the March 2021 issue, Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Samira Nassar took to Instagram to share a photo of Stewart dressed in the Balmain LBD. She captions the photo, “Who said women fade after 40? This is almost 80! The OG influencer @marthasteward48 here in @balmain.” And we couldn’t agree more!

This is isn’t the first time Stewart has drawn attention for her young appearance. In July 2021, she sent the internet into a tizzy after posting a pool side selfie.