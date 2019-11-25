Royals around the world have proven their sharp sense of style through stunning ball gowns and daytime dresses. But more and more often queens and princesses have traded in A-line dresses for sleek pantsuits. And we are loving it.

Meghan Markle has been a fan of a pants ensemble since she came into the royal spotlight, wearing cropped ones in February of 2018 and a black-tie pairing that was a modern-day feminine take on a slick tuxedo in September 2018.

This daring style choice goes against what her sister-in-law Kate Middleton typically wears, favoring flared dresses and A-line skirts instead. However, even the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted in a stylish suit every now and again. When visiting soldiers in 2018, she nailed a trendy business chic aesthetic donning flared pants with a fitted T-shirt underneath an olive green blazer.

Queen Letizia of Spain has been known to rock an ultra-sleek tailored pantsuit for official outings. Earlier this month she dressed up one with feathers adornments on the sleeves. And in 2018, she gave a speech in Brussels wearing a smart red number that fit so flawlessly you hardly noticed the bold color choice.

Another royal who is unafraid of bright hues is Queen Maxima, who took her love of the monochrome trend and turned it into a power suit moment at a Goalkeepers event in 2017. It featured tassel embellishments and sky-high heels, because the Netherland’s monarch has never been one to turn away a little extra flair, no matter how out-there it seems.

From single-hue pairings to daring prints, keep scrolling to see 11 times a stylish royal woman has rocked a pantsuit.