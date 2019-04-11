Bathing beauties! Instagram stars Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman are known for flaunting their fabulous figures on social media throughout their travels and modeling gigs, and since the two women are constantly donning swimsuits and encouraging their followers to lead a body-positive lifestyle, they decided to create their own line called Monday Swimwear.

“I really feel the most confident and sexiest when I’m on the beach, happy and relaxed in comfortable swimwear. Our brand was inspired by this feeling and we wanted other women to experience it,” Brugman told Stylish.

And plenty of celebs have gotten to: It-girls like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Olivia Culpo and Romee Strijd have all been spotted rocking their suits.

“Celebrities are busy and constantly being put in uncomfortable situations, so I think they really appreciate anything that will make them feel comfortable and confident,” Oakley said.

Their key tip for nailing it with all their designs? Keeping the female figure in mind.

“We draw our inspiration from the amazing women that we meet and our travels. …The silhouettes we design are inspired by women, what will flatter them, what women that we love ask for and what we love and feel good in ourselves,” she continued.

Some suit styles they’re into right now? Brugman can’t get enough of animal print and high-waisted bottoms and Oakley is all about underwire tops, both featured in their new spring 2019 collection.

Regardless of your personal preferences, all of their suits are made to look good on every body type. “No two people fit into the same mold, so no two people should be expected to wear a suit that can only be worn one way,” Oakley explained.

“Having a larger bust, I struggled with body confidence issues when I was younger and finding flattering clothing, swimwear and even bras was a daily struggle for me,” Brugman told Stylish. “My journey with body confidence took time, but through my work and inspiring others, I have learned to rock what I’ve got with style and grace.”

If they’re ever having a day where they need an extra confidence boost, they lean on each other for support. “We both have our days when we don’t feel our best, but we just feel grateful to be happy and healthy and try not to sweat the small stuff. Life’s too short to obsess over imperfections. After all, everyone has them!,” Oakley said.

“We’re constantly goofing around and it makes our friendship and work so much fun,” Brugman dished. “Don’t get me wrong, we know how to be serious when needed, but I think it’s really important to have fun and try to stay positive throughout any tough times.”

Some of their go-to pick-me-ups for curing a bad day? “We are both obsessed with My Hot Pilates and Body by Gilles. We also eat healthy, stay hydrated, and don’t really like to go out or drink,” Oakley revealed.

And that makes hitting the beach and taking the perfect bikini Instagram photo even easier for them (along with good lighting.) “Remember to stand tall and elongate your body,” Oakley recommended. “Think of the ‘90s supermodels and how they posed before editing came along. … Make sure your photos are front lit and are taken in the morning or afternoon when the light is most flattering and eliminates a lot of the imperfections that the camera loves to pick up!”

“Little things like keeping your toes pointed or keeping arms held slightly away from your waist can make the world of a difference,” Brugman added.

