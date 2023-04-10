Setting their own pace. When it comes to their relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are continuing to work on their relationship — but they aren’t rushing things.

“Megan Fox and MGK are back together, but are taking it slow,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold.”

The relationship update comes days after the two were spotted holding hands together on a romantic trip to Hawaii on Saturday, April 8, despite taking a “break” from their engagement last month. “This Hawaii getaway was just what they needed to reconnect and work on their relationship,” another insider exclusively tells Us. “As difficult as it was, this rough patch almost brought them closer together in a lot of ways. They have every intention of spending their lives together and making things work at any cost.”

In March, a third source revealed to Us that the Jennifer’s Body star, 36, and musician, 32, were “currently on a break but are still in contact,” adding that the two “are very hot and cold.”

Fox and MGK (real name Colson Baker) met while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. That May, the Transformers star confirmed that she had called it quits with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — with whom she shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 — after nearly 10 years of marriage. She filed for divorce in November 2020. Us confirmed in June 2020 that Fox and the “Emo Girl” singer were dating, and they got engaged less than two years later in January 2022.

The pair first sparked breakup rumors in February after the New Girl alum shared a cryptic message via Instagram following reports she and MGK fought at a Super Bowl party. “You can taste the dishonestly/ it’s all over your breath,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram post with lyrics from Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me.” Given her choice of song — which is about Beyoncé seemingly hinting that her husband, Jay-Z, had previously been unfaithful — fans were quick to question whether Fox was accusing her fiancé of infidelity.

They were spotted later that month amid the breakup speculation, with another source exclusively telling Us on February 18 that their relationship was “very intense” and that “they are both very passionate people.”

The insider continued: “That combination can sometimes explode, and they love hard but also fight hard.” Per the source, Fox and the Grammy nominee often go through “this type of drama,” adding, “It is really a communication issue that they need to work through and that is why they are going to counseling.”

Fox later denied the cheating allegations in a since-deleted statement via Instagram. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress wrote on February 19. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

She followed up her message by attending a 2023 Oscars party solo on March 12. Three days later, a source exclusively told Us that things between the two weren’t as good as fans might have suspected. “[Megan] isn’t sure where things stand with Colson, and it’s complicated at the moment,” the insider noted on March 15. “They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight. However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It’s all up in the air right now.”

The source added: “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”