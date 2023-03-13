Making her entrance! Megan Fox stepped out alone on Oscars night amid her ongoing drama with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers star, 36, walked the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party by herself following the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. She debuted her new hair color, a bright fiery red, as she donned a black Miss Sohee Couture gown which she paired with matching Piferi Rosalia platforms, which are made with vegan material.

Fox’s recent solo appearance comes less than a month after speculation sparked that she and the “Emo Girl” performer, 32, had split. In February, the Jennifer’s Body actress cryptically posted lyrics from Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me,” which alludes to infidelity, before seemingly deleting all of the snaps of her and Kelly on her Instagram page. Fox eventually deleted everything off her profile.

Us Weekly confirmed that the couple — who began their romance after working together on Midnight in the Switchgrass — got into a disagreement at a pre-Super Bowl party.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” a source told Us in February. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

Nearly one week later, another insider told Us that the twosome — who got engaged in January 2022 — were still together amid the ongoing drama.

“They have a very intense relationship, and they are both very passionate people. That combination can sometimes explode, and they love hard but also fight hard,” the insider said, noting that the duo frequently go through “this type of drama” together. “It is really a communication issue that they need to work through and that is why they are going to counseling.”

Shortly after speculation swirled of the Dirt actor cheating on his fiancée with his Mainstream Sellout tour guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, Fox spoke out about the allegations.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” the New Girl alum wrote in a now-deleted Instagram statement. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

She continued: “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT [an Artificial Intelligence bot], you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now. 🙏💜.”